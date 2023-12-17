Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.13 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.32. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

