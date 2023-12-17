Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

