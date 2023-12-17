Greylin Investment Management Inc Buys 56,995 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 197.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

