Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 777 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

