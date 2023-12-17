Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

