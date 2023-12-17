Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 39.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 625.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

