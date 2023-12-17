Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 691,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $34.61 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

