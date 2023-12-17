Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 387,752 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 212.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,752 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

