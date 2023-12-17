Globavend Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 18th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Globavend’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Globavend Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GVH opened at $1.08 on Friday. Globavend has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
About Globavend
