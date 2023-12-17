Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

