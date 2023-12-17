Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,916,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

