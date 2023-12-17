Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 8,580 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.77. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

