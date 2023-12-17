Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 3,386 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 4.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Newmont worth $24,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.