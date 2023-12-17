Foundation Resource Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

