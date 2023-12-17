Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

FVI opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4107425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

