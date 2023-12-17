Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 755 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,428. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

