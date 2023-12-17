Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.