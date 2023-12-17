FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE APG opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

