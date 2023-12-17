FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 23,235 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up 4.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

