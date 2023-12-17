FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

