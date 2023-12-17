Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

