Fluent Financial LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

