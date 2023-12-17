Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

