Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

