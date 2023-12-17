First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of FR opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

