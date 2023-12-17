First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

