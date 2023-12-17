First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,869 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.