First Hawaiian Bank Buys 165 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $698.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.