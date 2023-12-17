First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,888,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $261,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

