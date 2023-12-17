First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.