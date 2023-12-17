Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $356.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $318.03 and a twelve month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 55.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

