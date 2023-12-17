Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

ETRN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

