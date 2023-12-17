East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

