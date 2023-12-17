DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXPE opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
