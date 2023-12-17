DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DXPE opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

