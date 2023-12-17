Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.50.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

DPM opened at C$9.76 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.