Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

DWACW stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

