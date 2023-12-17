Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the third quarter worth $170,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

Shares of DBGI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

