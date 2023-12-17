Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

