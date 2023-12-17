Dentgroup LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

