Dentgroup LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 3.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.