Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

