D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

