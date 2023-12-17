D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $588,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.