D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 437 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $617.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

