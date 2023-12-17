D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $926.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

