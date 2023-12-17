Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

