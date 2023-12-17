Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

