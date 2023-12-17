Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 451,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

