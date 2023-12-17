Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $217.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

