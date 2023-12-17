Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GS opened at $380.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

